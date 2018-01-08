Bill Belichick said he “absolutely” intends to be coaching the Patriots in the 2018 season, further dousing any embers that suggest he could become the next head coach of the Giants.

That possibility glowed brightly late last week when an ESPN report suggested a power struggle and dysfunction within the Patriots’ hierarchy of Belichick, owner Robert Kraft, and quarterback Tom Brady. But Kraft put the kibosh on the idea over the weekend and Belichick did the same in a conference call on Monday.

Asked if he had any interest in the Giants’ vacancy, Belichick said: “Right now my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee.”

The Patriots host the Titans in an AFC divisional game.

“That’s where my total focus is,” he said.

Belichick then was asked if his intention is to be back with the Patriots next season, to which he gave his one-word answer.

“Absolutely.”

Many speculated that Belichick, who was a Giants assistant coach from 1979 to 1990, might be interested in returning to the Giants. His current situation in New England has him with a 40-year-old quarterback, without a potential heir in the backup job and facing the possible loss of two top lieutenants as coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels are expected to receive consideration for head coach openings (including the one with the Giants, for which both men interviewed).

Carl Banks, a former Giants player under Belichick, told Newsday last week that he believes Belichick still “bleeds blue” and that he probably would consider the Giants’ opening.

“I think if he had to have another dream job outside of the one he has, I think in the depths of his heart the Giants are still there,” Banks said.

Belichick’s latest comments indicate he will be staying in New England. But he is the same coach who resigned from a head coaching job on the back of a napkin one day after accepting the position 18 years ago with the Jets.

Nothing is “absolute.” So until the Giants job is formally filled by someone else – and possibly for a while after that -- there likely still will be wisps of smoke coming from the Belichick possibility.