Brandon Brown, who has gone from a standout football player at St. Anthony’s High School to a rising star in NFL front offices, is now the assistant general manager of the Giants.

The 33-year-old Glen Head native who played cornerback at Fordham and went to law school at Barry University in Florida will be the right-hand man to new Giants general manager Joe Schoen, playing the role Schoen did when he was the assistant to Brandon Beane in Buffalo for four seasons.

Brown was a candidate for the Vikings’ general manager job last month though he did not get that job. He spent the last five seasons with the Eagles, most recently as their director of player personnel. Brown began his NFL scouting career with the Colts in 2015 before joining the Eagles in 2017 and climbing through their front office.

Former Giants assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, who has been with the Giants since 1999, will remain under a new title as senior vice president of football operations and strategy.