TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
SEARCH
40° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Brandon Jacobs believes these 2-10 Giants are more talented than the two Super Bowl teams he was on

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs reacts before

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs  reacts before a game against the Rams on Sept. 19, 2011. Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bill Kostroun

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

Brandon Jacobs won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants, but the former running back believes those 2007 and 2011 championship teams didn’t have as much talent as today’s team.

That’s right, today’s 2-10 team.

“If you ask me, talent-wise in this locker room, they’re better than we were,” said Jacobs, who lives in Atlanta but made a trip to see his former team in Sunday’s 31-13 loss to the Packers at snow-swept MetLife Stadium. “Player for player, they have more talent. You have to understand, when we won Super Bowls, we didn’t have these amazing seasons.”

The Giants were 10-6 in 2007 and got into the playoffs as a wild card before Eli Manning went on a four-game run, upsetting the previously unbeaten Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Four years, later, they finished 9-7 to win the NFC East and again beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

“We had heart, we had leaders, and we also had some guys who plain old didn’t give a [expletive],” said Jacobs, a fourth-round pick in 2005 who played through the 2011 season before returning in 2013. He played for the 49ers in 2012.

Jacobs sees plenty of talent on this year’s Giants team, just not enough wins.

“You’ve got Saquon [Barkley], the best draft pick the Giants have ever had at the [running back] position,” Jacobs said. “They’re bigger. They’re more athletic than what we were all across the board.”

Jacobs can’t put his finger on all that’s wrong, but he doesn’t believe it’s Pat Shurmur’s coaching.

“Everybody wants to point the thing at the coach, but I don’t think you can do that,” Jacobs said. “You can’t tell me the guys aren’t coming to work trying every day. Everybody says the team’s young. This isn’t college, bro. This is the NFL. Are we supposed to be terrible until everybody gets to six, seven years [in the NFL]? We always told the rookies, ‘Week 2, Week 3, it’s over. Ain’t no more rookies.’”

Jacobs remains passionate about his former team and is willing to do whatever he can to help.

“I would move back up here in a heartbeat if I knew I had an opportunity to help this team,” he said. “In a heartbeat.”

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones of the Giants is knocked to Giants' skid hits eight in snowy loss to Packers
Aaron Rodgers of the Packers looks to pass Giants' secondary no match for Rodgers
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sacked by Bengals Jets revert to early-season form, fall to previously winless Bengals
Islanders left wing Matt Martin looks to pass Isles' game vs. Red Wings a homecoming for Martin
Le'Veon Bell of the Jets runs with the Jets run on empty vs. NFL's worst run defense
Pat Shurmur is 7-21 as Giants coach following Glauber: Mara has decision to make on Shurmur, Gettleman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search