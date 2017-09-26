Brandon Marshall denied spitting on an Eagles fan during pregame warmups on Sunday, and while never expressly saying so seemed to suggest that the expectorations came from the other direction.

“I think that if anybody does that — a fan, or a player — they should be suspended, should probably pay a fine, and you should have a public apology prepared and they need to read through it on camera,” Marshall said on Tuesday, his first public comments on the incidents. “If I spit in the guy’s face, I told you guys what should happen and I feel the same way if a fan does the same thing.”

Several videos surfaced on the internet in recent days showing Marshall and an unidentified fan jawing at each other, followed by the fan claiming that Marshall spit on him. The video does not indicate Marshall did that, though the two were in each others’ faces during their shouting match.

Marshall would not say what sparked the confrontations but insisted that he was not a spitter.

“Absolutely not,” Marshall said, adding that the videos of the incident back him up on that.

“I’m sure because there was a lot of cameras around, he had his camera, all of his buddies had their cameras out, there would be video evidence of anything on his face or on his body,” Marshall said. “So, I’m not worrying about that.”

Marshall also said he did not think it was poor judgment to interact with fans in such a manner as he did.

“Not at all,” he said. “Nope.”