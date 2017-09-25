Brandon Marshall’s introduction to the intensity of the Giants-Eagles rivalry came quickly.

The wide receiver was seen arguing with Eagles fans on the sideline during warmups before Sunday’s game in Philadelphia via a number of videos on social media. During one confrontation he is seen being pulled away by Giants staffers. During another he goes facemask-to-face with a rowdy Eagles backer who claims he is not afraid to fight Marshall and then says that he was spit on by the receiver.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Marshall did not appear to purposely spit on the fan, though they were arguing in close proximity.

Marshall was not asked about the incidents after the 27-24 loss to the Eagles in which he had eight catches for 66 yards as they had not yet surfaced on the Internet. He was not available for comment on Monday, the players’ day off, although he was scheduled to appear at a local school to talk about mental health on Monday afternoon. That event was closed to the media about an hour before it was scheduled to begin.

Said Ben McAdoo of the incident during his conference call on Monday: “I don’t have a response to that at this moment.”