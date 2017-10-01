TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Marshall figured he’d be a significant addition to a Giants’ offense that needed a playmaker on the outside.

But four games into the season, Marshall simply hasn’t been the receiver the Giants envisioned.

“Just not playing well right now,” he said. “I haven’t played a solid game since I’ve been here.”

Marshall had some promising moments in Sunday’s 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers, including a key third-down catch that gave the Giants a first-and-goal at the Buccaneers’ 4 in the third quarter. Eli Manning hit rookie running back Wayne Gallman Jr. on the next play for a touchdown to give the Giants their first lead of the game at 17-16.

But he also had three key drops in addition to his six catches for 46 yards. For the season, Marshall has 16 catches for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

“It’s not going good,” he said. “I’ve got to put a complete game together. All I can do is find a way to get better.”

Marshall said he’s disappointed by the Giants’ 0-4 start, although not necessarily shocked.

“I’ve been in this situation before,” he said. “It’s just football, you know? It’s extremely hard to win a game. Obviously, we have high expectations, and we’re not getting it done. It’s definitely not the position we want to be in. It’s definitely a tough position to start 0-4.”

How do you fix it?

“All you can do is go back to work and work hard,” he said. “Try to get better and find ways to get better.”