Giants release veteran WR Brandon Marshall

Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall prepares for a play at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Giants have released wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

The veteran’s release was confirmed by general manager Dave Gettleman during his pre-draft news conference on Thursday, saying Marshall failed a physical.

Following his release, Marshall posted a video on his Instagram account removing his nameplate above his locker.

Marshall played just five games in his lone season with the Giants before he was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. In those five games, he made just 18 catches on 33 targets, totaling 154 yards without a touchdown.

Marshall spent the previous two years with the Jets, totaling 2,290 yards on 168 catches with 17 touchdowns over 31 games. He has 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns over his 12-year career.

