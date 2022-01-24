Sunday’s gut-wrenching overtime playoff loss for the Bills could prove to be a win for the Giants.

If Buffalo’s offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is indeed atop the list of candidates to become their new head coach – and all indications are that he is planted rather firmly in that position – then the Giants may be able to fill the position by the end of this week.

Daboll, whose offense scored 36 points in the epic loss to Kansas City (not to mention 15 points in the final two minutes of regulation, more than the Giants scored in seven of their last eight full games of the season and barely less than the 15.2 points the Giants averaged in all of their games in 2021), is scheduled to have an in-person second interview with the Giants on Tuesday. Had the Bills won, Daboll would not have been able to speak with the Giants until next week after the AFC Championship Game and, had the Bills won that, not able to formally accept the job until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Daboll is not the first candidate to meet face-to-face with the Giants. That honor belonged to Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. The Morristown, NJ, native who is very highly sought after in this hiring cycle and has reportedly been named a finalist for the jobs in Denver and Chicago, spent Monday in East Rutherford discussing the Giants’ vacancy. New general manager Joe Schoen along with team ownership (John Mara, Steve Tisch, Chris Mara) conducted the interview.

Still, Daboll appears to be the candidate the Giants – and in particular Schoen who has known him for five years while he was assistant general manager in Buffalo – are zeroing in on. Just hours after Schoen was named Giants general manager on Friday the team was on a video conference with Daboll for the first of their first-round interviews. And just hours after the Bills’ devastating loss on Sunday, plans were made to bring Daboll downstate to New Jersey for his in-person second interview.

Daboll is also a candidate for the job in Miami.

Daboll picked up an endorsement from Bills quarterback Josh Allen in a season-ending press conference on Monday.

"I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job," Allen told reporters. "I’m praying they don’t, because I want him back here, but I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league."

Last week Bills general manager Brandon Beane shared a similar sentiment: "I think Brian is going to do a great job when he gets a chance as a head coach," he said.

Despite all the mutual interest, the Giants will not be able to offer Daboll the job on Tuesday. They have yet to comply with the league’s Rooney Rule that requires an in-person interview with an external minority candidate. That should take place in the coming days, though, when former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is brought in to make his case for the job. Flores is considered the one candidate who could leapfrog Daboll on the Giants wish list. The Giants are also planning to interview current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for their opening.

Besides Daboll, the Giants held two other remote first-round interviews with candidates still in the postseason over the weekend: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Like Daboll, Frazier is now free to be interviewed a second time at any point due to the Bills’ loss. Anarumo, were he to become a finalist and receive a second interview, would have to wait until the week between the AFC Championship and Super Bowl because of the Bengals’ win on Saturday over the Titans.

Having a new head coach on board this week would be beneficial for the Giants and allow the new hire to start building a staff. Teams typically conduct such interviews for assistant coaches and coordinators during the week of the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and those events begin on Monday. It would also allow Schoen and the new head coach to watch the prospects at the Senior Bowl together and get a feel for how they see prospects fitting into their new plans for the franchise.