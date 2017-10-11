It’s not only the Giants who are sad that Odell Beckham Jr. is injured.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller, a close friend of Beckham’s, said he’s upset that the two will miss what would have been their first time competing against each other this Sunday. Beckham fractured his ankle in the Giants’ last game against the Chargers and is out for the season.

“We had this game circled a long time ago,” Miller said on a conference call with New York reporters on Wednesday. “This was a game that I was looking forward to playing in. I wanted to play. This is my first time playing against O and the Giants, so I was looking forward to it. This was the game. That’s how it is when life happens.”

Miller said he has spoken to Beckham since his injury.

“I know that he’s going to come back even stronger and better,” he said.

Miller also auditioned to become Beckham’s agent in any future contract negotiations with the Giants.

“Odell should be the highest-paid player ever in the National Football League,” Miller said. “He should be the highest-paid player ever, regardless of position. That’s just the type of player he is . . . The type of impact that he has on the globe, the type of viewers that he brings, just him as a player. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player. When you get a guy like that, that’s the guy that you invest in, that you want to keep around for his whole career.”

Collins says he’ll play

Giants safety Landon Collins missed a practice for the first time in his career on Wednesday, but he said he has no intentions of missing a game for the first time.

“I’ll be ready Sunday,” Collins said. “I hurt my ankle. That’s about it. Played with it through the game. It was pretty sore afterwards, but it’s feeling great day by day. We’ll do a little bit more movement [Thursday] and we’ll go from there.”

Collins said he’s had “a couple of ankle injuries” through the years and has a good enough grip on this one to be confident about Sunday’s availability.

“I know what I’m going through,” he said.

WR Sterling Shepard (ankle) did not practice but was seen walking without the protective boot he wore on Tuesday . . . Besides Collins and Shepard, the Giants practiced without LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), RB Paul Perkins (ankle), C Weston Richburg (concussion) and DE Olivier Vernon (ankle). All of those players did some work with trainers on the side.