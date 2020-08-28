Cam Fleming earning Giants' starting right tackle role

There were a lot of reasons why the Giants signed Cam Fleming this offseason.

They wanted to add veteran depth to their offensive line in case they needed a spot starter. They thought he would fit in with their culture. And they knew he had familiarity with a lot of the new coaches on the staff having spent the first six years of his career with the Patriots and Cowboys.

They did not think they were signing a full-time starting player.

Yet as the season approaches, it appears Fleming will be just that. Because Nate Solder opted out and first-round pick Andrew Thomas has been moved to left tackle, Fleming has become the logical choice to play right tackle.

It could mark the first time in his career he is an opening day starter among the five offensive line spots.

Of course, Fleming has been something more important: A closing day starter.

“I don’t care what his history has been, because I have been there for part of his history and we won a lot of big games together,” said Joe Judge, who was the special teams assistant when Fleming was pressed into service as the starting right tackle for the Patriots’ 2017 postseason run to the Super Bowl. “I have a lot of confidence in Cam.”

This training camp, Fleming has been earning more of that confidence. He has been one of the team’s steadiest players on the offensive line in drills and practices.

“Cam’s an incredible worker,” offensive line coach Marc Colombo said, having worked with Fleming in Dallas the past two seasons. “You can watch him out there, he’s the first guy out there at practice, he’s always working on his pass sets, honing his craft. He’s extremely smart, he’s gritty, he’s tough, he’s played in a lot of big games. I like what I’ve seen from him so far.”

Fleming has started just 28 regular season games (and five of those were as a technicality as a tackle-eligible tight end). Last year in Dallas he started just three times. But Fleming said he isn’t thinking about his status as a “starter.” Nor does he see this season as some sort of validation for him if he does earn that title.

“Whatever position they decide to put me in, I’m ready for it,” he said. “I’ve always been ready. I’m just here to work.”

And that’s why the Giants signed him.

