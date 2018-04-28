Co-owner Steve Tisch: “We got the Giants back”

It was a casual question to Steve Tisch that he decided to take literally: How are you?

“Much better,” the Giants’ co-owner said with a big grin on Saturday, basking in the glow of an offseason that has been revolutionary and a draft weekend that may very well prove to be transformational for the franchise.

He’s even coined a phrase to capture his excitement.

“We’ve got a quarterback, we got a running back,” he said, “and we got the Giants back.”

It must have felt as if he’d lost the Giants a year ago when the organization crumbled. They had one of the worst seasons in their history both on and off the field, having just as many players suspended for team infractions as there were victories, watching Eli Manning’s starting streak come to an unceremonious end, and ultimately firing general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo before the season was even over, a rare show of disgust from ownership.

From this vantage point it’s almost hard to believe that less than five months have passed since the team flew home from Oakland, landed in New Jersey, and decided to blow up most of its long-standing stability. But since then, they have hired Dave Gettleman as general manager and Pat Shurmur as head coach. They have recommitted to Manning. And on Thursday they added the most dynamic player in the draft — and one of its most dynamic personalities — by selecting Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick.

“I want to look at the Giants starting this season as really being sort of a new chapter,” Tisch said. “I think with a new head coach, a new GM, some great free agents, fantastic rookies, this is a new team on and off the field, in the front office. It’s very exciting.”