Alex Tanney is going to have competition to be the backup to Daniel Jones with the Giants.

The Giants agreed to terms on Thursday with veteran Colt McCoy on a one-year contract.

Entering his 11th season, McCoy spent the past six years primarily as a backup in Washington, making seven starts.

He was a third-round selection in 2010 by Cleveland, where he made 21 of his 28 starts over three seasons. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retired after this past season, a campaign that saw him lose the starting job to Jones.