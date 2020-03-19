TODAY'S PAPER
Giants agree to one-year deal with backup QB Colt McCoy

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half

Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL game against the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 15, 2019. Credit: AP/Michael Ainsworth

By The Associated Press
Alex Tanney is going to have competition to be the backup to Daniel Jones with the Giants.

The Giants agreed to terms on Thursday with veteran Colt McCoy on a one-year contract.

Entering his 11th season, McCoy spent the past six years primarily as a backup in Washington, making seven starts.

He was a third-round selection in 2010 by Cleveland, where he made 21 of his 28 starts over three seasons. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning retired after this past season, a campaign that saw him lose the starting job to Jones.

