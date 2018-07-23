Connor Barwin signs with Giants

The Giants bolstered their front seven on Monday when they signed former All-Pro edge rusher Connor Barwin.

Barwin announced the signing on Twitter: “I’m excited to announce I’ve agreed to terms with the New York Football Giants. Let’s go G-Men! #GiantsPride”

Barwin, 31, has 55 1⁄2 sacks in nine seasons, including a career-high 14 1⁄2 during the 2014 season and 11 1⁄2 in 2011.

Barwin spent his first four seasons with the Texans, who drafted him in the second round in 2009. He played the next four seasons in Philadelphia, where he worked with current Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

He was in Los Angeles last year, recording five sacks in 14 games.

Barwin played defensive end for the Eagles but switched to outside linebacker for the Rams. The Giants, who will run a 3-4 defensive front similar to the Rams, are expected to keep Barwin at linebacker.

Giants veterans report to camp on Wednesday, with the first full-team practice Thursday.