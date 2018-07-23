TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
81° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Connor Barwin signs with Giants

Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin leaves the field

Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin leaves the field after a game against the Jaguars on Oct. 15, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com
Print

The Giants bolstered their front seven on Monday when they signed former All-Pro edge rusher Connor Barwin.

Barwin announced the signing on Twitter: “I’m excited to announce I’ve agreed to terms with the New York Football Giants. Let’s go G-Men! #GiantsPride”

Barwin, 31, has 55 1⁄2 sacks in nine seasons, including a career-high 14 1⁄2 during the 2014 season and 11 1⁄2 in 2011.

Barwin spent his first four seasons with the Texans, who drafted him in the second round in 2009. He played the next four seasons in Philadelphia, where he worked with current Giants linebackers coach Bill McGovern, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

He was in Los Angeles last year, recording five sacks in 14 games.

Barwin played defensive end for the Eagles but switched to outside linebacker for the Rams. The Giants, who will run a 3-4 defensive front similar to the Rams, are expected to keep Barwin at linebacker.

Giants veterans report to camp on Wednesday, with the first full-team practice Thursday.

New York Sports

FILE - In this June 1, 1973, file Ron Blomberg: Universal DH’s time has come
Tim Tebow prior to the Eastern League All-Star Tim Tebow likely done for season
The crowd at George M. Steinbrenner Field is Ellsbury still ‘hopeful’ of returning this season
Giants rookie linebacker Lorenzo Carter at an OTA 32 under-the-radar NFL rookies to watch in 2018
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman looks on from Opposite trade deadline stances for Yanks, Mets
The tarp is on the field during a How Subway Series rainout affects Yanks, Mets rotations