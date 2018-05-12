There is the 90-man roster each NFL team maintains throughout the offseason, filled with veterans and rookies, from which they’ll eventually whittle down to 53 for the start of the season in the fall.

Then there is the other list. The one that each general manager and personnel department keeps to the side for emergency situations. Players 91 through whatever. That’s the one Connor Davis is hoping to land on after this weekend.

The tight end from Stony Brook University is at Giants rookie minicamp as a tryout, getting what could be his one and only shot at the NFL. The chances are slim that he’ll be added to the roster on Sunday when the Giants make a few tweaks to the bottom of their depth chart. But Davis is hopeful that at some point the Giants might need a player and give him a call.

“If somebody goes down they say ‘Can we bring this guy in to fill a spot?’” Davis said on Saturday. “That’s what I’m looking to do this weekend, no matter how the weekend goes, to leave the impression that I can be someone they can rely on to play.”

Davis had a tough first day on Friday, dropping several passes.

“Of course you have things on the practice field that you maybe wish you could get back, but that’s football,” he said. “Something happens, you have to brush it aside, get back at it, and get ready for the next play. That’s really what I’m doing today.”

Davis isn’t the first Stony Brook tight end to participate in a Giants rookie minicamp as a tryout. The last one was Will Tye, who wound up getting a contract with the team off his two-day performance in 2015 and became the first Stony Brook product to make an active NFL roster later that season. Davis played one year at Stony Brook with Tye, although back then Davis was an offensive tackle before he switched to tight end.

“It means a lot coming from Stony Brook, a tight end, and he was the first one to really make it,” Davis said. “It just shows that guys have an opportunity to come from a smaller school, have less advantages coming out of college, but just working hard and over time you can get that opportunity to make it.”

Now Davis has the same opportunity Tye had. With the same team.

“It’s kind of cool being where I was watching him a couple of years ago,” Davis said.

Whether nor not he sticks around — or ever gets asked back — remains to be seen. And maybe it doesn’t even matter, really. Davis said he’s having a blast with the experience.

“All of the training I’ve been doing, all the time I’ve been putting in, this is the reward,” he said. “It’s an opportunity, which is all you can ask for. It’s just an opportunity to step on the field and show what you can do and compete at this level.”

CFL’S top pick with Giants

Saquon Barkley isn’t the only high draft pick participating in the Giants’ rookie minicamp this week. Wide receiver Mark Chapman is here as a tryout just a week after he was the first overall selection in the Canadian Football League’s annual draft, taken by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Because he has dual citizenship — his mother was born in Canada — Chapman was eligible for the CFL’s draft. If the Giants do not sign him, he’ll report for training camp with the Tiger-Cats later this month. In the meantime, Chapman has the blessing of his new CFL team as he tries to impress this NFL team.

“They told me to give it a shot and to give it my all, same with my family,” Chapman said. “They said that they were rooting for me and that whatever happens, happens, but they are behind me in my decision to attend the camp.”

Giant steps

Defensive end R.J. McIntosh, the team’s fifth-round pick, has not participated in the rookie minicamp due to a “minor medical condition.” He said he expects to be ready by the veteran minicamp in mid-June . . . Third-round pick DT B.J. Hill said he was glad to have the never-ending pre-draft exercises behind him. “You don’t have to worry about the 40, the shuttle, and all that stuff,” he said of participating in practices this weekend. “You’re actually putting your hand in the dirt, attacking people and doing your job, playing football. Finally. It felt wonderful.”