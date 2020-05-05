TODAY'S PAPER
Giants claim QB Cooper Rush off waivers

Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms

Cooper Rush #7 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at AT&T Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.  Credit: Getty Images/Ronald Martinez

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants added a quarterback who presumably knows something the rest of them do not: the offense Jason Garrett is installing.

Cooper Rush was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys on Tuesday, reuniting the 26-year-old quarterback with his former head coach Garrett, now the offensive coordinator for the Giants. Rush appeared in only five games during his three seasons with the Cowboys and has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2017, serving as the backup to Dak Prescott. When the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton on Monday, they waived Rush.

Rush joins a crowded quarterbacks room for the Giants that includes Daniel Jones, veterans Colt McCoy and Alex Tanney, and undrafted rookie Case Cookus. His familiarity with Garrett and the system he is bringing to the Giants should be an asset as the Giants maneuver through a virtual offseason program, attempting to install a new playbook with new coaches without ever being on the field together.

Wide receiver Reggie White was waived to make room for Rush on the 90-man roster. 

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

