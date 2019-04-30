TODAY'S PAPER
Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine released from hospital after shooting, source confirms

Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL

Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019.  Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Corey Ballentine, the Giants' draft pick who was shot and injured last weekend, was released from a Kansas hospital on Sunday evening, a source confirmed to Newsday. ESPN first reported on Tuesday that the cornerback from Washburn University had returned home.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said earlier this week that Ballentine is expected to report for the team’s rookie minicamp on Thursday. It’s unclear whether he will be able to participate in any physical activities. Ballentine, a cornerback, was the Giants’ sixth-round pick.

Ballentine was shot in the gluteal muscle outside a party near the Washburn campus early Sunday morning. His roommate and teammate, Dwane Simmons, was shot and killed in the same incident. Topeka police have yet to make any arrests but have cleared Ballentine and Simmons of any wrongdoing. Police chief Bill Cochran told local media that the two football players were “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

