Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine shot and injured, college says

Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL

Corey Ballentine runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine was shot and injured early Sunday morning in a shooting incident that took the life of a former Washburn College teammate, the school said in a statement. The school said Ballentine, 23, is expected to make a full recovery from the non-life-threatening injuries.

Dwane Simmons, a junior on the Washburn football team, was killed in the incident.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information,” the Giants said. “We have spoke to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

According to WIBW-TV in Topeka, Kansas, police officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday and found Simmons, 23, dead. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The Giants drafted Ballentine in the sixth round on Saturday, just hours before the shooting. He is a cornerback and was the Division II defensive player of the year.

