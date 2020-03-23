Corey Coleman will get another chance to jumpstart his career with the Giants after a torn ACL on the first day of training camp last summer derailed that opportunity in 2019. The wide receiver and kick returner agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Giants, a source confirmed to Newsday. ESPN first reported the deal.

Coleman is a former first-round pick of the Browns who bounced to the Bills and Patriots before the Giants signed him to their practice squad in 2018. He soon was promoted to the active roster and played in eight games that season. He led the Giants with 23 kickoff returns for 598 yards (26 yards per return), with a long of 51. Coleman also had five receptions for 71 yards, one rushing attempt for 5 yards, and one punt return for 19 yards. He seemed poised to play a big role in the receiving corps and special teams units last season until his knee injury.

Coleman, still only 25, likely will compete for those same jobs as backup receiver and returner this coming season. He remained visible with the Giants throughout his rehab from ACL surgery and expressed a desire to return to the team despite being a free agent this offseason. He wanted to prove that he could return to the form that made him the 15th overall selection in the 2016 draft.

He’ll get that chance.

Giants close Quest. In accordance with a directive in New Jersey for non-essential workers to stay home, the Giants shuttered their training facility, the Quest Diagnositcs Training Center in East Rutherford, at the close of business on this past Friday until further notice. Most employees had been working from home since March 12. “We will continue to work remotely, as most of the organization has done for the past 10 days,” the team said in a statement. “Again, our concern is for the well-being of those in our organization, our staff and players, our fans and the communities in which we live.”