Giants tender Corey Coleman, source confirms

Coleman still is free to negotiate with other teams as an RFA, but the Giants will have the option to match any contract offer he receives.

Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman runs the ball

Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman runs the ball against the Buccaneers during a game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock
Corey Coleman spent time with four different teams in 2018, but he may have found a steady home for 2019. The Giants used an original-round tender on the wide receiver as a restricted free agent, a source confirmed. That lines him up for a non-guaranteed salary of $2.025 million this coming season.

It’s a pretty good value for the Giants considering Coleman’s pedigree. He’s still free to negotiate with other teams as an RFA, but the Giants will have the option to match any contract offer he receives. They would be crazy to do so, though, since they would receive a pick from the original round that Coleman was selected in if he signs elsewhere. In this case, that would be a first rounder since Coleman was initially selected there by the Browns. This virtually assures that no other team will try to sign him away and that he will be with the Giants.

The pricetag for a first-round tender is $4.407 million, so the Giants essentially get the same protection on Coleman for half the cost.

The former first-round pick of the Browns was traded to the Bills and signed with the Patriots before he was picked up by the Giants in mid-season. He had five catches for 71 yards in eight games for the Giants and also averaged 26 yards on 23 kickoff returns.

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

