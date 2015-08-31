Cullen Jenkins says Giants 'freeze up' in games over past two seasons

Cullen Jenkins is tiring of the Giants looking sharp six days a week and then losing on Sundays. It's been that way for the last two years he's been with the team. Something, he said, needs to change.

"We have to make it happen," the veteran defensive lineman said on Monday. "We have to have that gameday intensity or switch and drive where when we go out and hit the field on gameday we take that level up another step higher."

Too often in the last two years, during which the Giants have a combined record of 13-19, they've gotten to gameday and regressed. It's almost unrecognizable from the team that had been working all week.

"A lot of times we come out and practice well, we go through things," Jenkins said. "We're where we need to be. And then we get into the game and we may freeze up a little bit or we just don't carry it over when you should be going into the game and stepping it up a notch. We've got to learn, as a team, how to go into games with more of a killer instinct.

"It comes with confidence, emotion, adrenaline," Jenkins continued regarding that mindset. "There's got to be something inside of you that once you get out there in a game you have the attitude that you won't be denied. I guess it comes more with confidence, so if you know what you're doing well enough that you don't have to think about it then you can focus more on getting after someone."

Confidence and success, though, have a chicken-and-egg relationship. One has to come first, but it can't be achieved without the other. Jenkins said the way around that is to have confidence even in the face of failure.

"This is the NFL," he said. "No one team is just going to go out there and not have its fair share of adversity. That comes along with the game. If you know that, you know it's required that you have to be able to respond to it. That's what we need to do a better job with. When we get hit in the mouth or go through adversity, we don't respond as well as we should."