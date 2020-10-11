What happened to Dak Prescott?

In what may have been the most gruesome injury sustained by a quarterback facing the Giants since Joe Theisman, the Cowboys passer was tackled by Logan Ryan on a 9-yard scramble midway through the third quarter and had his right ankle twisted in the takedown. By the time Ryan came off him, Prescott was sitting on the turf – almost in shock – with his foot dangling at an ugly angle off the end of his leg.

Prescott was carted off the field in tears with what will certainly be a season-ending injury and may impact his career. He was taken to the hospital and was scheduled for surgery Sunday night.

The Cowboys said it is a compound fracture of his right ankle.

"I feel terrible for him," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "He was having a tremendous year. He’s made such an impression on me. He’s the leader of this team . . . This will just be another chapter in a great story. He’s a fine young man."

He is playing on a franchise tag this season after not being able to agree to a long-term deal with the Cowboys this offseason.

Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes for 166 yards and also caught a touchdown pass in the game. He was the first Cowboys quarterback to catch a touchdown since Danny White in 1985.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Three plays after he left the game, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 12-yard run to give Dallas a 31-23 lead.

How awkward was Jason Garrett’s return to Dallas?

Based on the long hugs he shared before the game with Jerry and Stephen Jones and his embrace with Prescott during warmups, not very. Garrett was let go as head coach of the Cowboys after nine and a half years at the conclusion of the 2019 season, but has had nothing but kind words to share about his experience – and even his dismissal – since arriving as the offensive coordinator for the Giants.

"I obviously spent a lot of time in Dallas and am very grateful for my experience there, all the players I was fortunate to coach, the guys I was fortunate to coach with, and everyone in that organization and really the people of Dallas," Garrett said during the week before this game. "They were amazing to me. It was a great time of my life. Forever appreciative of that and forever grateful of that."

Garrett also came out on the field to check in on Prescott when he was injured.

Was Jabrill Peppers able to play?

Yes. The safety who injured his ankle two weeks ago against the 49ers returned after missing just one game and being limited in practices all last week. Peppers, who was listed as questionable before being activated, did not start but played quite a bit and wound up with five tackles.

What happened to Lorenzo Carter?

He hurt his Achilles in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field with what might be a season-ending injury. That resulted in linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Markus Golden having to pick up the slack on the edge. Within four defensive snaps of Carter’s injury, Fackrell returned an interception for a touchdown and Golden had half of a sack.

Why were only four players inactive for the Giants?

The Giants did not promote any players from their practice squad for the weekend – NFL teams are allowed to do that with two each week – and did not fill the vacant spot on the 53-man roster when they placed LB Oshane Ximines on IR late in the week. Thus an inactive list about half as long as it normally is to get to the 48-man gameday roster.