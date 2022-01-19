The Giants don’t have a general manager yet but they are taking their first steps toward finding a head coach.

On Wednesday they requested permission to interview Dallas defensive coordinator and former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. That interview won’t take place until after the new general manager has been hired but the request indicates that Quinn is on the short list for all of the finalists for GM.

Quinn is likely the only such candidate for the Giants who is not currently on a playoff team (meaning they are unable to accept any jobs until they are eliminated) or unattached to another team (such as the recently fired Brian Flores).

Quinn, 51, a product of Morristown, New Jersey, who also coached at Hofstra and for the Jets, has interviewed or will interview with four other teams, but if he were to consider a return to his roots in the New York area, he now knows that the interest is mutual.