Daniel Jones was the Giants’ starting quarterback at Wednesday’s practice, a strong indication that he will likely be so for Sunday’s game against the Ravens as well.

He lined up with the first offensive unit during the portion of the workout open to the media, a role that backup Colt McCoy handled last week, and later suggested that he is "closer every day" to returning to play.

"I’m just trying to heal up as fast as I can," he said. "I am feeling better and need to keep doing what I’m asked to do, doing what I’m supposed to do, working with the trainers and making sure I keep going in that direction."

Jones injured his right hamstring against he Bengals in Week 12, missed a start in Week 13, returned at what was clearly less than full mobility and injured his left ankle in Week 14, then missed another start last week.

Joe Judge said before the practice that he would do as he had been doing for much of the past month, and that was to watch Jones closely on the field and determine his readiness. He said there is no rush to make a definitive decision for Sunday’s game.

"Look, in a perfect world, I’d love to have an answer as soon as possible," he said. "But I’m not going to go ahead and set a time mark on this…. We’re just going to throw him out there and let him practice, see how he does. We’ve gotten good feedback from him and the trainers."

Despite the optimistic sights and sounds, Jones was still listed as a limited participant in practice.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I’m doing everything I can to get back out there," he said. "Every week you want to play. I did all I could last week, and that’s certainly my approach this week. I’m working as hard as I can. I really do want to be out there with the guys and go after a win on Sunday."

Notes & quotes: WR Golden Tate injured his calf early in practice and was listed as limited on the injury report. It is unclear what his status will be for Sunday’s game ... Also limited were TE Evan Engram (calf), T Matt Peart (ankle) and CB Darnay Holmes (knee). Holmes missed the last two games with his injury and had not been practicing so having him limited is progress … LB Kyler Fackrell (calf) was designated to return from injured reserve after missing three games and could be eligible to play Sunday against the Ravens.