Pat Shurmur said Daniel Jones is “fine” after suffering an ankle injury in the Giants' loss to the Packers on Sunday. Both Shurmur and Jones himself said on Monday they expect he will be able to practice this week and play next Monday against the Eagles.

But if he can’t…

“He’s ready,” Shurmur said of backup quarterback (and two-time Super Bowl MVP) Eli Manning.

Sunday was about as close to game action as Manning has come since he was replaced as the starter for Week 3, and even then, when Jones headed into the injury tent behind the bench after he twisted his right ankle on a fourth-down run and then finished the drive, Manning never even took off his rain parka and warmed up.

“I never really thought it would be something that would keep me from playing,” Jones said of the injury.

Neither, apparently, did anyone else.

Interestingly, when asked about the preparedness of the quarterback depth on Monday, Shurmur at first changed the singular question to a plural response.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“They’re ready to go,” he said. “You’re talking about Eli and Alex [Tanney]?”

Tanney has been inactive in every game this season, so if Jones had to miss a few snaps (or more) in a game, it would be Manning who stepped in. If Jones is unable to start? Shurmur’s response suggests that might present the Giants with other options.

Not that it matters this time. While Shurmur left the door open ever so slightly to the possibility Jones might not be ready for the Eagles – “We’ll just see what the week brings,” he said – there seems very little chance that the rookie will miss a game or even a practice due to this injury. The Giants are so confident it’s a minor twist that they didn’t even send Jones for an MRI.

“It’s sore but it’s kind of typical for the day after a game,” Jones said on Monday. “I think I’ll be good to go.”