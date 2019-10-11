It’s been three and a half whirlwind weeks since Daniel Jones was named starting quarterback of the Giants. For a few days now, and for the first time in that role, he’ll be able to stop the world from spinning.

Or at least slow his part of it down a bit.

The Giants, coming off Thursday’s 35-14 loss to the Patriots, don’t play again until next Sunday and they’ll get this weekend off. “We’ll get a little bit of a break mentally and physically,” Jones said. It is an opportunity to start preparing for the Cardinals on Oct. 20, but it also gives Jones and the Giants a chance to reflect a bit on his first four starts.

He is 2-2. He’s scored seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) and committed nine turnovers (six interceptions, two fumbles). He’s excited the franchise and its fans, but he’s also made a number of mistakes.

While his numbers may be diminishing from that ridiculously successful debut in Tampa, including his three-interception game on Thursday, Pat Shurmur said Jones is making good progress in the most important measurement for him this season.

"This has been a great month for him in terms of learning how to play in this league,” Shurmur said on Friday. “Each week we talked about how the defense we’re playing is better than the one before. Certainly the last two defenses [New England’s and Minnesota’s] were top five in the league… He learned a great deal from this last month.”

That’s not to say his interceptions are excusable because he is a rookie.

“Regardless of whether you are in your first year in the league or you have been doing it for a very long time, what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong,” Shurmur said.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jones concurred.

“The fact that I’m young or the fact that I haven’t played much, it isn’t an excuse,” Jones said. “I don’t think that helps. I’m not going to use that to help myself feel better.”



He has to eliminate the turnovers. He has to make better reads and better throws. Put simply, he has to do more of the good stuff and less of the bad stuff… and do so without curbing his aggressiveness to the point of reducing his effectiveness.

It’s unlikely that Jones will face back-to-back defenses as ferocious and overwhelming as the two he faced in the past six days at any point again this season. He may never again in his career. The Giants lost both of those contests by wide margins.

But the long game, the one not necessarily measured by victories or touchdowns or interceptions in 2019, but by the success of Jones and the Giants in the years to come, still seems very much winnable.

“It’s fair to say that some of the things that Daniel is going through he’s going through for the first time,” Shurmur said.

When he goes through it a second time, he should be that much more prepared for it.

“There are still really bad mistakes, things I can’t afford to do,” Jones said of his play. “The challenge is I have to be able to learn from those and to prevent them from happening again.”

SAQUON READY?

The Giants waived RB Austin Walter and re-signed third-string QB Alex Tanney less than 24 hours after announcing the opposite transaction on Thursday. They had to promote Walter from the practice squad because they were short on healthy running backs. While Walter likely will return to the practice squad and can be brought back to the active roster at any point, waiving him is perhaps the surest sign yet that the Giants expect Saquon Barkley to be available next Sunday against Arizona. Shurmur said Barkley worked out on the field on Friday and he has been limited in practices since last Friday with a high ankle sprain suffered on Sept. 22. “He’s making good progress,” Shurmur said. “We’ll just have to see what the week brings” … Barkley was one of three offensive starters who missed Thursday’s game, along with TE Evan Engram (knee) and WR Sterling Shepard (concussion). Backup running back Wayne Gallman also missed with a concussion. Shurmur refused to use their absence as a crutch for Thursday’s loss, but said on Friday: ‘We’re certainly going to welcome anybody back who can get healthy to play against Arizona… I’m looking forward to getting everybody back. It’s a good thing when you have a lot of healthy scratches.”

