Daniel Jones listed as doubtful for Sunday vs. Seahawks

After tossing a few passes in isolation on Thursday, Daniel Jones worked on the field with the Giants on Friday for the first time this week. Is that enough to get him into Sunday’s game against the Seahawks in Seattle?

Check back on Sunday at about 4 p.m.

Jones’ right hamstring strain has improved enough that he was able to participate some in practice on Friday. Coach Joe Judge said before practice that Jones would fly with the team even if he’s not able to play on Sunday. After practice, the Giants officially listed Jones as doubtful for Sunday's game. If Jones is out, Colt McCoy will make his first NFL start since 2018.

"I think there’s a mix of we need to do enough with [Jones] at practice to make sure that he can go back there and operate and have the mobility to protect himself and be able to move in the pocket, get the ball thrown away, pull it down to run if we need to," Judge said. "Then you have to trust how he says he feels. Now, to be honest with you, the dangerous thing with Daniel is he’s going to always tell you he feels great. He doesn’t want to not be out there with the team. We have to really trust our eyes more so than our ears when we’re dealing with Daniel because he’s definitely a competitor."

Jones was injured in the third quarter of last Sunday’s win against the Bengals. He tried to return but had to shut it down after two plays. McCoy finished the Giants’ 19-17 victory.

"Colt’s had a good week of practice," Judge said. "He’s working hard. Colt’s got a lot of experience. He doesn’t really miss a beat. He gets in there, it’s like riding a bike for this guy. He gets in there and he competes. Everything is very, very competitive with Colt. He goes in there, especially offense versus defensive period, we’re making it competitive. He gets a lot of the juice flowing there throughout the team. He’s not afraid to mix it up and talk a little smack with the guys. It’s fun seeing him operate."

If Jones is inactive, the Giants hope to have Alex Tanney available to back up McCoy. Tanney, who was added this week, will be eligible to be activated on Saturday. Wide receiver Golden Tate and punter Riley Dixon would be emergency quarterbacks, and the team is also expected to bring practice squad QB Clayton Thorson on the trip.

Of course, all of that planning is only for the worst-case scenario. The best case is Jones being able to start, even if he isn’t as explosive as usual in the running game. It might be a case of, "If he can throw, he can go."

"I thought he threw the ball well [on Thursday in practice]," Judge said. "Obviously, we didn’t want to go ahead and open him up too much, really being just a couple of days into kind of moving around. But he threw the ball well. I saw a lot of good velocity and very good accuracy. We talked in terms of how he felt on different things, different movements. I think this guy is doing everything he can to get on the field. We’re checking with the trainers, seeing how much progress he made on their end. We’ll see him a little bit on the grass [Friday] in terms of how he’s with the team, and we’ll make decisions really a little bit after the [practice], and we’ll also see how he feels going out there after a long flight to Seattle."