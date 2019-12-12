Thursday came and went and the Giants lacked “full clarity” about their quarterback situation on Sunday.

Daniel Jones was listed as limited in practice with Eli Manning taking the first-team reps, but Jones seemed unencumbered by the high ankle sprain he suffered on Dec. 1. He even stayed after practice to make extra throws with practice-squad receivers Alex Bachman and David Sills and seemed to make a point of walking through the locker room filled with reporters without a trace of a limp.

While the Giants have not yet seen enough from Jones to declare him ready to face the Dolphins, neither have they seen anything to rule him out. They remain in quarterback limbo and may remain there until just prior to game time on Sunday.

The Giants will announce their final injury report on Friday, at which time they may rule Jones out. It’s more likely that the decision comes closer to kickoff.

“He’s getting better,” Pat Shurmur said of Jones. “We’ll see how he responds through [Thursday] evening but he’s making progress. We’ll just see if he makes enough to play… It’s going to probably take time as we go here. Not full clarity. Just like any injury, it’s a process.”

Notes & quotes: RB Saquon Barkley said he feels “the best, to be honest, of a lot of people in the league” and admitted that his injuries did take a toll on his production this season. “Even though physically you feel like you are back, and mentally you might tell yourself you are back, but on film you watch yourself and you see where you are running and protecting yourself,” he said. “You don’t even think you are doing it but it just naturally happens. I think I’m getting better and better each week and getting healthier and healthier each week” … Kevin Zeitler (ankle) will miss Sunday’s game, and Shurmur said Nick Gates will take his place at right guard. Gates has one career start from earlier this season at right tackle … TE Evan Engram (foot) was limited. CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) was a full participant and will likely be cleared from the protocol on Friday afternoon … T Nate Solder was named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.