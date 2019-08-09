

Maybe Daniel Jones was a little too perfect in his preseason debut.

Had he thrown an incompletion or two against the Jets, had the weather delay not limited him to one scintillating drive, had he flashed some brilliance but also made some glaring rookie mistakes, it would have been easy to make all the pieces fit together in the quarterback jigsaw puzzle the Giants have created. Sure Jones has potential and promise, but he’s still green and will be the clear backup.

Instead Jones was 5-for-5, looked decisive and aggressive, threw a touchdown to cap an efficient drive, and left fans and observers of the team wondering what the right decision at the most important position on the field should be when the regular season begins in less than a month.

Which is why, several times on a conference call on Friday, Pat Shurmur was forced to quell any notion that his team is considering a quarterback competition for the rest of this preseason. He kept going back to three words to hammer that home.

“Nothing has changed.”

Hasn’t it, though? Because to the outside world, it felt as if it did with that brief glimpse of Jones in action.

“This was the first game,” Shurmur said. “I expect Daniel to play well. I expect him to go out and improve and for the people who don’t know him, impress them. That’s what we expect from him. We expect that from Eli. We expect it from everybody. Our expectations for him have not changed and in my mind our situation has not changed.”

It is, however, developing. Just as Jones appears to be. The next step in that process comes quickly, too.

“Keep playing, keep improving,” Shurmur said of Jones moving forward. “I’ve said it all along, as well as he’s been trained in college there have been many things that he’s doing for the very first time and those are things that need to get repped in both practice and in games … Try to expose him to more and more things. I’d like to see him at some point get into a two-minute drive, some of the things that you’re going to see as you play a full game.”

There were, of course, some flaws in Jones’ performance. Shurmur pointed out that there were some missed calls and checks, all of which Jones acknowledged after the game.

“There’s a couple things I messed up there in the first couple plays,” Jones said, “but when you’re playing with good players, it helps, so we found a way to make it work.”

Shurmur, asked if he will sit Manning in the second preseason game as he did last summer, gave a strong “Nope.” Asked why he played Manning at all on Thursday when healthy scratches such as Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram did not, Shurmur said: “He’s our starter. I think it’s important that he played to some degree.” Even just the three plays, two of which were handoffs? “The idea was not to go three and out,” he said.

Clearly. Yet they did.

So is Manning definitely going to start against the Cowboys on Sept. 8?

“In my mind we’re getting everybody ready to play and our situation here hasn’t changed,” Shurmur said, leaving just enough wiggle room in case Jones’ perfect night becomes more than simply a brilliant debut.

As long as Jones keeps pushing, keeps improving, keeps playing the way he did on Thursday, the questions about who will start the season at quarterback will not go away. That may lead to more awkward or even contentious exchanges between Shurmur and the media.

Ultimately, though, it would be a very good thing for the Giants and their future.

NOTES & QUOTES: Shurmur said LB Alec Ogletree (calf) and RB Wayne Gallman (foot) have strains that will be monitored coming out of the game. RB Jon Hilliman also suffered a concussion in the game … Shurmur said WR Darius Slayton, CB Grant Haley and T Chad Wheeler are close to returning to the practice field this week. All of them missed the game with injuries … The Giants return to practice on Sunday.