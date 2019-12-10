Who starts at QB on Sunday for the Giants?

Pat Shurmur said he wants to see how Daniel Jones is able to “move around” in practices this week before deciding who will start at quarterback for the Giants on Sunday.

Jones missed Monday’s game because of a moderate high ankle sprain, and Eli Manning started in his place for the 23-17 loss to the Eagles. The NFL Network reported over the weekend that Jones would miss two to four weeks with the injury and that Manning will start – in what could be his final home game as a Giant – on Sunday against the Dolphins.

“That’s not accurate,” Shurmur said.

So Jones will be the quarterback?

Not so fast.

“I couldn’t tell you that at this point,” Shurmur said. “I haven’t been able to see Daniel move around and then we’ll see where he’s at to start the week. And if Daniel can’t go… Eli will start.”

Shurmur said Jones is improving. The rookie quarterback was able to spend Monday’s game standing on the sideline without a protective boot. “He’s making progress,” Shurmur said, “but it’s hard for me to say exactly where he’s at until we see him move around [Wednesday].”

Even if he is not at 100 percent strength, Shurmur said Jones “absolutely” could still start on Sunday.

“When he’s ready to play he’ll go back in and play,” Shurmur said.

That also means Manning’s last start could wind up being, well, his last start. Manning was aware of that on Monday night when, after the game, he spoke about having his family and friends on hand in Philadelphia.

"Well, I hadn't played in three months, and you don't know if I'm going to play again,” Manning said, “so I think it's pretty obvious why it was important."

There are some who hope Manning does get a chance to make one final appearance (or perhaps two) at MetLife Stadium. Shurmur said sentimentality will not play into that decision and it is “not something we discussed.”