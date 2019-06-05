Daniel Jones isn’t Cam Newton when it comes to making plays with his running ability.

But he may be close.

So says the man who was Newton’s offensive coordinator when that quarterback entered the NFL in Carolina and is now Jones’ offensive coordinator with the Giants. A day after Jones electrified the Giants by ripping off a long dash on a read option in Tuesday’s practice, with the buzz from that one play still reverberating, Mike Shula was asked if Jones can bring a dynamic to the Giants’ offense similar to what Newton has for the Panthers.

“The difference is Cam is just so big,” Shula said on Wednesday, noting that Newton came into the league at 249 pounds and played above that weight (Jones is listed at 221). “You did things with Cam that you probably would never do with any other quarterback maybe ever. The physical part of it, the quarterback running for power, which is an inside power and gap scheme that you run with fullbacks. But other than that, I would say there are a lot of similarities with his feet, his quickness. There are some things we can possibly look into.”

That’s an element the Giants have not had at their disposal with Eli Manning at quarterback. Pat Shurmur was quick to point out on Tuesday that Jones had 17 rushing touchdowns in college. Manning, in his 15 previous years in the NFL, has seven.

Jones did not have any long runs on Wednesday (although he had a strong day throwing the ball). But clearly the idea seeds have been planted in the offensive coaching room that such plays can become part of the scheme moving forward.

“I think he has that element,” Shula said. “With his size, he’s fast. In straight-on speed he’s fast and he has good feet in the pocket and he’s got good quickness, too. He’s one of those guys that in a pickup game in any sport you’re probably going to pick him pretty close to the top.”

Notes & quotes: Three potential starters who were at practice on Tuesday were not available on Wednesday. WR Sterling Shepard (wrist), S Jabrill Peppers (tooth extraction) and CB Sam Beal (personal) were not on the field at all with the team. “Put your minds at ease, Jabrill and Sterling are fine,” Pat Shurmur said . . . LB Jake Carlock (Babylon/LIU Post) did not practice and worked with trainers on the side.