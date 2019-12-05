Pat Shurmur said he is “optimistic” that Daniel Jones will play again this season.

“He’s getting better,” Shurmur said on Thursday of the rookie quarterback who remained in a walking boot to protect the moderate high ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. “He’s making improvements. He’s a fast healer, from what I can tell.”

As for the upcoming game against the Eagles on Monday night, the Giants have yet to officially rule Jones out even as that gets closer and closer to the inevitable. The final injury report for the game will be announced on Saturday.

“As you get further and further toward Monday, if he’s not out practicing, the chances would be very slim,” Shurmur said.

Even if and when he is ruled out, that won’t mean Jones gets a day off. Shurmur typically keeps his injured and inactive players away from the bench area during games, for their own safety and to eliminate some of the traffic that can accumulate there, But Jones, even if he does not suit up, figures to be right in the middle of the action on the sideline.

“I do make exceptions for injured players when they are quarterbacks,” Shurmur said. “Typically they help with the management of the game and helping the other quarterbacks and they are very insightful.”

In this case, there is also the added benefit of Jones absorbing as much gameday interaction as he can, which includes listening to the play-calls and looking at the tablet images.

“So,” Shurmur said, “I would anticipate that you’ll see Daniel there.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Notes & quotes: WR Golden Tate practiced fully on Thursday and will likely visit an independent neurologist on Friday afternoon to seek final clearance from the concussion protocol . . . Besides Jones, S Jabrill Peppers (back), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) and LB Chris Peace (knee) did not practice on Thursday. T Nate Solder (ankle), TE Evan Engram (foot) and CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) were limited.