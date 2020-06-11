TODAY'S PAPER
Daniel Jones, Giants teammates connecting in Texas workouts, source says

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Daniel Jones has been holding informal throwing sessions with Giants teammates in Texas the past two weeks, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The New York Post was first to report the workouts, which have included, among others, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton. The sessions were held in Austin with the help of former University of Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, who signed as a veteran backup for the Giants this offseason.

The Giants players have been unable to hold any workouts at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, because of the coronavirus, but since the team held its offseason program virtually the players were able to participate in the online meetings while together in Texas.

