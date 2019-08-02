The Giants claim they always knew that Daniel Jones’ arm strength would not be a problem, it was the rest of the world that saw that as his greatest shortcoming in the pre-draft process. So now that the rookie quarterback has unloaded a series of deep passes in training camp — the most recent a gorgeous arcing throw on a go-route to running back Paul Perkins in Thursday’s workout — the Giants have no problem flashing a wry told-ya-so smile.

“It was outstanding,” coach Pat Shurmur said of Jones’ toss to Perkins. “He’s made excellent throws in every practice, and that was evidence to me that he has the arm to play in this league. We sort of knew that before we picked him. We’ve seen it throughout the training, and that was a very good throw.”

“It was like the perfect ball, on the sideline,” Perkins said. “It was an amazing throw. Honestly, I didn’t think he was going to throw it . . . But he’s definitely not afraid to make the throws. He can squeeze it in wherever. He has a big arm.”

It's more than just arm strength that has allowed Jones to thrive on those long passes so far. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula said there are a number of elements involved in a throw like Thursday’s, which dropped right into Perkins’ hands at the pylon in a place where the running back was the only player who had a chance to catch it.

“[You need] vision to make sure you are going to the right guy and timing, getting the ball there on time, and then technique,” Shula said. “Sometimes you have to put a little more touch on the ball, and obviously the more touch you put on the ball the more margin for error you have. Sometimes you can’t because you have somebody else coming over there to try to make a play. There are certain ways you throw deep balls to get the ball completed, and he’s got a much better feel for that.”

Shula added that Jones is also trusting his receivers. More now, certainly, than earlier in camp.

"Sometimes he wants to be so perfect that he was trying to, for lack of a better phrase, catch it for those guys instead of saying, 'Hey, they’re fast, they can go get it, just air it out there and throw it,' " Shula said.

All of which could lead to some explosive downfield passes.

“He’s throwing the ball deep very well,” Shula said. “To hit a halfback like that down the field was pretty impressive for any quarterback, rookie or veteran.”