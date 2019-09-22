TAMPA, Fla. – Daniel Jones did something Eli Manning had always been known for doing, but he did it by doing something Eli Manning was never known for.

The rookie quarterback in his first NFL start scored the game-winning touchdown on – get this! – a run. After leading the Giants down the field with five straight completions, Jones dropped back on fourth-and-5 from the Bucs' 7, saw the field open in front of him and dashed through to the end zone.

The Bucs had a chance to win the game on the final play, a 34-yard field goal attempt, but it went wide right and the Giants held on for a 32-31 victory.

Perhaps it was blown off course by the winds of change.

The Giants and Bucs are both 1-2.

On a day when the Giants lost their best player, Saquon Barkley, to an ankle injury that seems likely to keep him sidelined indefinitely, and also lost their defensive captain Alec Ogletree to a hamstring injury suffered while returning a fumble that did not even count after it was reviewed and ruled an incomplete pass, the Giants needed all the half-full glasses they could muster. Jones gave them some, completing 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and running for 28 yards and two touchdowns.

He was also sacked five times and fumbled twice.

The Giants crawled into halftime down 28-10, having allowed points on all six of the Bucs’ possessions. Janoris Jenkins was torched by receiver Mike Evans for three touchdowns and a 55-yard reception that led to a field goal. When the Giants returned to the field Barkley was on the sideline in a walking boot and crutches and the gloom of the past few seasons returned to the team.

Then Jones threw the first pass of the third quarter to Evan Engram for a 75-yard touchdown and hit Sterling Shepard for a two-point conversion. And the defense started to get stops and force punts. Jones then hit Shepard for a beautiful 7-yard touchdown pass to bring the Giants to 28-25 with 8:14 left in the third.

The Bucs kicked a field goal to go ahead 31-25, and after the Giants forced a punt Jones had the ball at his own 25 with 3:16 remaining in the game and no timeouts left. Jones led the team down the field, completing five straight passes to reach the 7 and then, on fourth-and-5 from the 7, running up the middle for a touchdown to give the Giants their first lead of the game, 32-31, with 1:16 remaining.