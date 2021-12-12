Daniel Jones missed a second straight game for the Giants. Any update on his status?

The Giants are hoping to get a positive one, perhaps as soon as Monday. While most of the team remained in Los Angeles on Sunday night and planned to fly to New Jersey in the morning, Jones and senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes red-eyed it back immediately after the game.

Jones has an appointment at the Hospital for Special Surgery for another MRI and examination of his neck with Dr. Frank Cammisa.

The Giants remain hopeful Jones will be cleared for contact this week and able to play against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but until the images show the structural damage has subsided enough to eliminate the risk of further injury he won’t be on the field in any games.

Jones did have a rigorous pregame workout and has been throwing unencumbered in practices for most of the past two weeks.

Let’s stick with the quarterbacks. How did Mike Glennon look?

Not much better than the way he played in Miami a week ago when he stayed on the field throughout the game despite feeling "fuzzy" following a hit in the third quarter. That hit eventually sent him into the concussion protocol, which he cleared in time to play in this loss to the Chargers.

Glennon, who hadn’t spoken publicly since the Dolphins game in which he was concussed, said despite that "fuzzy" feeling, he was "still with it." He said he had no regrets about remaining in the game.

As for this Sunday’s performance, he threw two touchdowns and ran for a third but had a fumble and an interception and completed just 17 of 36 attempts for 191 yards.

Was Glennon hurt in this game too?

A little. He took a shot to the midsection on his deep pass to Kyle Rudolph that went for 60 yards and set up an eventual touchdown pass to Eli Penny. Glennon had the wind knocked out of him and labored to trot down the field to run the next play. He remained in the game, though, and did not miss a snap.

Why didn’t the Giants give Jake Fromm a chance?

The Giants thought about putting the first-year quarterback out there when the game was out of reach late in the second half to give him his first NFL reps. Ultimately they decided against it, mostly because Fromm has only been with the team for less than two weeks and, from the sound of it, wasn’t that impressive on Wednesday when he stepped in as the de facto starter for a practice.

"We’re going to play players based on how they practice, prepare, and give us the best chance for success," Joe Judge said.

What was the coolest part of Eli Penny’s touchdown?

That he scored in just about a hour or so after his brother Rashaad Penny capped Seattle’s 33-13 win over the Texans with his second touchdown of the game, a 47-yard run. While the Penny family lives in Los Angeles and was at the Giants game to see Eli, they were keeping tabs on the Seahawks game before they came into nearby SoFi Stadium.

"It was a special day for them," said Eli Penny, who also had a two-point conversion run. "A couple of touchdowns for the boys."

Said Rashaad to Seattle reporters: "Perfect day."