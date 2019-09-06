Say Eli Manning leaves the opening game of his Giants-record 16th season Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas. Who would replace him? Alex Tanney or Daniel Jones?

It would be the heir to the throne.

“The No. 2 quarterback right now is Daniel Jones,” Pat Shurmur said after practice Friday. “We’re going to dress two quarterbacks.”

But is the rookie ready? If Manning gets injured, how ready is Jones to go in and excel?

“He’s ready to go,” Shurmur said. “If he has to go in and play, he’s ready to go.”

Jones’ reaction to Shurmur’s proclamations? Well, he wasn’t made available for comment. But the sixth overall pick out of Duke sure looked ready across the four preseason games. He finished 29-for-34 for 416 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 137.3 rating.

Shurmur has seen clear progress since Jones’ arrival.

“Knowledge of our scheme,” Shurmur said. “And I think he’s [been] able to get a good feel for some of the things that we ask him to do that he didn’t do in college. There are some elements to an NFL offense that he wasn’t asked to do in college.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula gave Jones a glowing review. “If they’re not ready to play Week 1, then I’m not doing my job,” Shula said. “That’s all I kind of focus on. I think Daniel’s done a great job . . . From the other rookies that I’ve been around, and I’ve been around some really good rookies, he’s been as good as all of them.”

It’s Manning’s job now to rack up victories and keep Jones an interested spectator.

“I would say that Eli has had an outstanding camp,” Shula said, “and he’s ready to go and help us win games.”

Corner timeshare

First-round pick DeAndre Baker and fourth-year pro Antonio Hamilton both are listed as first string at left cornerback on this week’s depth chart. Baker had been first string since soon after being drafted, but he sprained his left knee Aug. 11 and didn’t return to team drills until two weeks later. Hamilton also missed some time with an adductor injury. It isn’t clear who will start.

“I expect both of them to play,” defensive backs coach Everett Withers said. “We’re just going to try to see who emerges.”

Hamilton played exclusively on special teams last season, his first with the Giants.

“I knew that I could play corner all along,” he said. “It was just about putting myself in the position to give the coaches the confidence to feel like, ‘Hey, he really can contribute to the team from a defensive perspective.’ I think that’s what I did.”

Extra points

Right tackle Mike Remmers, who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, practiced fully and will play . . . Receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Garrett Dickerson are out.