Daniel Jones can throw away his notes from last year.

Joe Judge said on a video conference call on Tuesday that the Giants’ new offense, under the direction of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, will have little to do with the schemes and philosophies that Pat Shurmur ran when Jones became the starting quarterback in 2019.

“I would not say this is a carry-over in any way shape or form from his rookie year,” Judge said.

Certainly, Judge said, there are some “cousin concepts” that run through almost all NFL offensive playbooks. And there may be nuggets that Jones will be able to recall and repurpose, either from last season or his time running a pro-style system at Duke.

But Judge made it clear: This offense will be Garrett’s, not Jones’. At least at the start.

“Schematically, the easiest way to describe it to the outside world is it’s going to be similarly based off what Jason has done in Dallas over the last 10 or so years,” Judge said. “There will be some similarities to that. But it has to cater to our players that we have on our roster currently. Right now, we’re installing the base concepts and the shell of the offense. I think you’ll see throughout training camp, it takes form with the character of our team and as different players emerge, and it will take shape throughout the season, as well.”

Jones, obviously, will be one of the key players molding that shape.

Golden ticket

After applying the rarely used unrestricted free-agent tender on LB Markus Golden last month, Judge said he’s spoken with the linebacker about his potential future with the Giants. “We have an interest in Markus,” Judge said. “We’ve talked to him and we’re going through the procedure right now and we’re going to let it play out a little bit and see where everything shakes out.” If Golden hasn’t signed with another team by July 22, he’ll be tied to the Giants for one year with a salary of just over $4.1 million.