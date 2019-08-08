Daniel Jones had been preparing for this moment his whole life.

He trotted onto a professional field for the first time, looked his teammates in the eyes, called the play and broke the huddle. The linemen turned to head toward the line of scrimmage and his receivers began to jog to their positions on the fringe of play.

Jones was ready.

Too bad the NFL was not.

The broadcast of the Giants’ preseason game on Thursday night was still in a commercial break at the time, and the action on the field was not resuming. Jones had to re-huddle his men around him and then stand around waiting for the rest of the world to have beer brands and banking options presented to them. Finally, he re-called the play and did it for real.

The delay of game did little to distract Jones, and the idling turned out to be temporary. When play actually began, Jones put forth a dynamite debut, leading the Giants on a crisp, efficient touchdown drive against what was mostly the second-team Jets defense. Jones completed all five passes on the drive for 67 yards, including a dart to Golden Tate on a slant, a 31-yard gain to Cody Latimer and a 12-yard touchdown to Bennie Fowler III in the corner of the end zone.

It was certainly everything Pat Shurmur said he wanted to see from Jones.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We want him to play good football and execute well,” Shurmur said this week. “I think that’s the important thing.”

Jones had never set foot on the field at MetLife Stadium before Thursday night. When he did so in his uniform for the first time, he was met by cheers from the crowd at the Giants’ home game. That was a far different reaction than the shocked surprise that accompanied his selection as the sixth overall pick in April, or the boos he heard when introduced at a Yankees game earlier this summer.

And that was before he completed a pass.

The eight-play, 79-yard drive stood in stark contrast to the three-and-out that starting quarterback Eli Manning headed on the opening possession.

Was it enough to spark a quarterback controversy for the Giants, who already have promised the starting job to Manning as he enters his 16th season with them but have dangled the prospect of playing Jones only as incentive to spur Manning to a quick start to the season? Probably not. Manning has taken every first-team rep in training camp, with Jones working with the backups. The Giants trust him.

But it certainly made the gap between the two seem much smaller than it had looked in practices.

If nothing else, Thursday’s Jones premiere taught the rookie quarterback patience. He had to wait a few minutes for the cycle of advertisements before his first drive of the game, then his second was thwarted by a weather delay as lightning moved over MetLife Stadium. Jones was about to take the field with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter when play was halted, the field cleared, and the outside sections of the stadium emptied.

Jones returned to the locker room before emerging with the rest of the team about an hour later, but he did not see the field again. Third-stringer Alex Tanney took over at quarterback rather than risk injury to Jones on a wet field after he’d cooled down.

Jones finished the night with a perfect passer rating.

The first preseason game of Jones’ rookie season, it turned out, was good training for him in the regular season. He’ll likely have to wait to get on the field then, too. Only come September it won’t be commercials or lightning that keeps him off the field.

Just Manning.

How long that delay lasts depends on how much the veteran has left in him to give the Giants. If Thursday night is any indication, Jones will be ready when that runs out. In fact, he may even facilitate it.

Notes & quotes: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Sterling Shepard and TE Evan Engram did not participate in the preseason opener … Rookie Julian Love started the game as the nickelback for the Giants. He’d been working at cornerback and safety throughout training camp. He was beaten for a touchdown by Jamison Crowder on the Jets’ opening drive.