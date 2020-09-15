Daniel Jones’s two interceptions were one of the main reasons why the Giants lost to the Steelers on Monday night.

The other 66 snaps he played in the game were the main reasons why the Giants believe they will be better. And soon.

So while the majority of the country arose to headlines about Jones’ miscues and hand-wringing about his lowlights, Judge and the Giants had a different ringtone on their alarm clocks.

"I’m very pleased with the way Daniel played [Monday] night," coach Joe Judge said on Tuesday. "I know the rest of the team feels very confident with him in there calling the signals for us. There are obviously a couple of plays that we have to correct and move on from, but man, I’ll tell you what, we woke up this morning glad he is on our team."

Judge raved about how Jones "stood in the pocket with a lot of courage, delivered a lot of really good balls for us, really controlled the flow of the game." Jones finished the night completing 26 of 41 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns to Darius Slayton that were overshadowed by the interceptions. He was also impacted by a few dropped passes from targets who he should be able to rely on such as Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram.

"As an offense I thought we did some good things and some not so good things, and I certainly feel like I played good at times and bad at times," Jones said after the game. "I think we’ve got to do a better job of being consistent, avoiding the bad plays, avoiding the big mistakes, and I’ll certainly work to correct those things. We got to be more consistent and execute at a higher level."

Something for all of the Giants to wake up thinking about on Wednesday.

Notes & quotes: The Giants brought WR Derrick Dillon back to the practice squad as promised when they terminated his contract a week ago to allow him to spend time with his newborn and family. WR Alex Bachman was let go from the practice squad to make room.