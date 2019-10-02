TODAY'S PAPER
Giants' Daniel Jones won't be shy about throwing the ball downfield vs. Vikings

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 signals for motion

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones #8 signals for motion during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 29 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Two interceptions thrown against Washington won’t keep Daniel Jones from slinging it.

The rookie quarterback said he intends to keep pushing the ball down the field despite the pair of turnovers in the most recent game.

“I think if you are going to be a successful quarterback, you have to be willing to move on to the next play,” he said on Wednesday. “I think if you are making decisions based on mistakes or last plays, you are going to get yourself into trouble. It’s about making the read, it’s about putting the ball where it’s supposed to be, considering the coverage and the look. I don’t think you can change that regardless of the result.”

For some quarterbacks, that’s a difficult chore.

“It’s not easy,” Jones admitted, “but it’s critical. I think I can do that.”

Jones said he watched the two interceptions on film and saw the same things he did when they happened on the field. The first was a good throw in which he did not see the defender, the second a bad throw to an open receiver.

“Certainly two mistakes you can’t have,” Jones said. “I’ll learn from them.”

And not lament them.

Golden practices

Golden Tate said his first practice after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy “felt like Christmas.” The wide receiver rejoined the team on Monday but Wednesday was his first time on the field since the end of training camp.

“I missed these guys, I missed the chatter, the music, the warmups, I missed everything about it,” he said after the workout. “Just being around the guys, it was special. Something that I definitely value. Just excited to get back out and compete. It was great.”

Giant steps

Alec Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, leaving the Giants with a somewhat underwhelming group at inside linebacker: David Mayo, Nate Stupar, rookie Josiah Tauaefa, who was just promoted from the practice squad, and Tae Davis who was limited and still in the concussion protocol…G Kevin Zeitler did not practice and RB Wayne Gallman (neck), T Nate Solder (neck) and LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) were limited. Pat Shurmur said that by Sunday “most, if not all of these guys, will be ready to go.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

