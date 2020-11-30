Danny Dimes will be Danny Day-to-day.

An MRI on the right leg of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Monday revealed a strained hamstring, a source confirmed to Newsday, which leaves open the slight possibility that he will be able to play on Sunday against the Seahawks.

More importantly, it suggests that if Jones is sidelined because of the injury, it is unlikely to be for much longer than a week or two. A tear would have come close to ending his season, and almost certainly the Giants’ hopes of winning the NFC East.

Depending on how his rehabilitation progresses in the coming days, Jones could be on the field testing how the sore leg feels when the Giants return to work on Wednesday. If he is able to run and push off the leg without too much hinderance – and without too high of a risk of doing further damage to the muscle – he could be cleared to play Sunday.

A more likely scenario is that backup quarterback Colt McCoy starts and plays in Seattle, and Jones aims for the following week’s game against the Cardinals for his return.

Joe Judge will address the media on Monday at 4 p.m.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jones left Sunday’s game against the Bengals in the third quarter after he felt something behind his leg on a 7-yard run. He remained in the game for two more plays before heading to the sideline. He later came back out to try to play but again lasted just two plays before he left the field for good. Both times he was unable to get much push off his right leg while throwing.

The Giants and Washington are tied for first place in the NFC East with five games remaining. The Eagles are a half-game behind them but could regain first place with a win over Seattle on Monday night.