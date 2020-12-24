TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Daniel Jones on the right track to start for Giants against Ravens on Sunday, Joe Judge says

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during

Daniel Jones of the Giants looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on December 13, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

All signs are pointing to Daniel Jones starting at quarterback for the Giants on Sunday.

He was back at practice on Thursday for what Joe Judge said would be a "more intensive" and "higher volume" workout for him after he came through Wednesday’s practice without any setbacks and few issues. Jones has missed two of the last three games with hamstring and ankle injuries.

"He’ll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it," Judge said of Thursday’s plan. "We came out of [Wednesday’s] practice feeling like we were on the right track."

One of the reasons for that, Judge said, was how the team limited Jones last week in practices and did not play him on Sunday against the Browns. Jones had been pushing to play in that game but was overruled by the coaching and medical staffs.

"Some of the decisions we made last week were kind of hard for him to sit out with the double injuries, but I think that helped resolve some of those issues," Judge said. "All the feedback we have gotten medically is he has continued to improve and he is at lesser risk of being injured, and that’s really the things we’re looking for with positive news."

Assuming Jones comes out of Thursday’s drills the same as he did on Wednesday – and Judge said he "thought he had a good day" on Wednesday and was "encouraged" – he will start on Sunday against the Ravens.

"If he is able to play," Judge said, "we intend to play him."

NOTES

One player Judge was less optimistic about for Sunday was Golden Tate. The wide receiver injured his calf early in Wednesday’s practice and was not expected to be able to work on the field on Thursday. "We’ll see where he is at for the game," Judge said … Two players designated to return from injured reserve may do so before Sunday’s game. RB Devonta Freeman and LB Kyler Fackrell practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. "We have to move some numbers around for a lot of things on the roster with a lot of guys possibly coming off, so we have to make sure we make the best decision for the entire roster," Judge said.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett looks on against Garrett expected back after working from home with COVID-19
Pacers' Victor Oladipo and RJ Barrett (20 points Knicks' offense stalls in second half of loss to Pacers
New Mets owner Steve Cohen at Citi Field Steve Cohen believes fans will be at Citi Field in 2021
Nets guard Caris LeVert (22) drives around Golden Nets' LeVert embraces role as leader of second unit after opener
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo shoots in front of Knicks shuffle lineup for opener vs. Pacers
Casey Cizikas of the Islanders and Mika Zibanejad Isles and Rangers will see a lot of each other this season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search