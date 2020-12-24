All signs are pointing to Daniel Jones starting at quarterback for the Giants on Sunday.

He was back at practice on Thursday for what Joe Judge said would be a "more intensive" and "higher volume" workout for him after he came through Wednesday’s practice without any setbacks and few issues. Jones has missed two of the last three games with hamstring and ankle injuries.

"He’ll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it," Judge said of Thursday’s plan. "We came out of [Wednesday’s] practice feeling like we were on the right track."

One of the reasons for that, Judge said, was how the team limited Jones last week in practices and did not play him on Sunday against the Browns. Jones had been pushing to play in that game but was overruled by the coaching and medical staffs.

"Some of the decisions we made last week were kind of hard for him to sit out with the double injuries, but I think that helped resolve some of those issues," Judge said. "All the feedback we have gotten medically is he has continued to improve and he is at lesser risk of being injured, and that’s really the things we’re looking for with positive news."

Assuming Jones comes out of Thursday’s drills the same as he did on Wednesday – and Judge said he "thought he had a good day" on Wednesday and was "encouraged" – he will start on Sunday against the Ravens.

"If he is able to play," Judge said, "we intend to play him."

NOTES

One player Judge was less optimistic about for Sunday was Golden Tate. The wide receiver injured his calf early in Wednesday’s practice and was not expected to be able to work on the field on Thursday. "We’ll see where he is at for the game," Judge said … Two players designated to return from injured reserve may do so before Sunday’s game. RB Devonta Freeman and LB Kyler Fackrell practiced on Wednesday and Thursday. "We have to move some numbers around for a lot of things on the roster with a lot of guys possibly coming off, so we have to make sure we make the best decision for the entire roster," Judge said.