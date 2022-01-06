Remember Daniel Jones? That guy who used to be the Giants quarterback? Despite landing on injured reserve a few weeks ago and not playing since Nov. 28 because of a neck injury, he’s still around. He’s often standing on the field while the team practices and is on the sideline at games, too.

Joe Judge gave a brief update on Jones’ status, something he had been doing daily during the early phases of Jones’ injury but has not done since the decision to end Jones’ season was made on Dec. 20.

"We know it’s challenging for him being out here, being present at practice, being on the sideline, helping the guys in meetings, and not being the one to break the huddle," Judge said on Thursday. "That’s tough for any guy who competes and does a lot for the team. You can see it in his eyes. I know he wants to be out here. I know he works hard every day. We’re looking forward to getting him back healthy."

As far as his physical rehabilitation, Judge did not have much of an update on Jones because when a player is on injured reserve the medical staff does not put that information on the desk of the head coach unless there is something he needs to know.

"I know he’s working out and doing all his stuff," Judge said.

Judge did say Jones is not being tested as often as he was when he would have checkups and MRIs twice a week or more in an effort to be cleared to return to the field. The hope all along has been that his neck injury would heal with time.