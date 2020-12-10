Joe Judge put his hand on the playbook and swore that he is telling the truth and no decision has been made regarding Daniel Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

"To be as transparent and honest as I can with you guys, I don’t have an answer for you right now," the head coach of the Giants told reporters on Thursday morning. "Until he does some things that I can really see and make the judgment that he can protect himself and stay out there on the field, I can’t give you an answer. I would just be making something up."

Soon after, though, Judge got to glimpse the kind of evidence he’s been looking for. Jones was on the practice field with the team for a full-speed workout, not the walk-through that was held on Wednesday and not even the individual drills he performed on the side after the team session on Wednesday.

"Today will tell us a lot," Judge said of Thursday’s practice. "[Friday] we’ll hopefully make a final decision."

Those two showings on Wednesday certainly got offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s hopes up that Jones will return to action on Sunday after missing last week’s game with a strained right hamstring.

"He looked good," Garrett said. "He looked good moving around. We just have to continue to evaluate his situation as the week goes on."

Judge, though, dismissed Wednesday’s events.

"We put him through some basic agility, short-space stuff," he said. "I would say that he is throwing the ball well but there are a lot of things we still have to see. Throwing the ball in short space and going through a walkthrough are very, very different than going through team periods. We want to see how this guy reacts moving in the pocket, which is really our biggest concern in order to protect himself on the field."

NOTES & QUOTES: DT Dalvin Tomlinson was named the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee … Judge said the team has eased rookie S Xavier McKinney back after he was on IR with a fractured foot for the first 10 weeks of the season. McKinney, the second-round pick, played five defensive snaps against the Bengals in his NFL debut and six last week against the Seahawks. "Zay is only going to make us better when he gets on the field," Judge said. "His role will keep increasing as we go… I expect his role to keep increasing and I do expect his play to keep improving."