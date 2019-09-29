Daniel Jones threw the first two interceptions of his career on Sunday against Washington. How did he react to them?

About the way you’d think he might.

“You could definitely tell he was a little [ticked] off at first,” tight end Evan Engram said. “That’s the thing, he brings an edge. He wants to be perfect. But he kept his cool, he kept his composure, and he stayed in the moment.”

Pat Shurmur, meanwhile, said the disappointment was barely noticeable.

“He stayed right in the moment,” Shurmur said. “Listen, after those plays, you wouldn’t have known that he didn’t just throw a touchdown pass. That’s part of his charm, he’s just onto the next thing. I think that’s a credit to him.”

So what happened on the interceptions?

“On the first one, just someone I didn’t see coming off of a receiver and he made a play on the ball,” Jones said of a pass for Sterling Shepard that was picked off by Quinton Dunbar. The same three players were involved on the second one as well. “The second one was a poor throw,” Jones said. “I left it a little bit behind him and he had an opportunity to undercut it. Two bad mistakes and certainly things to work on.”

Those were his bad plays. Did he have any good ones?

Sure. His best was probably a scramble in the third quarter in which he eluded a sack on third-and-13, spun away from pressure, and scrambled for a gain of 16 with a head-first dive. “It’s natural, certainly,” Shurmur said when asked how Jones was able to make that play. “Some of that you’re born with. He keeps his eyes downfield. I don’t think he ever feels like the play is lost. He has a really good sense of timing.” It was a play that excited everyone… and also left them a little nervous. “We have to practice our sliding,” Engram said of the quarterback’s forward lunge at the end for the final few yards.

What happened to Ryan Connelly?

The rookie linebacker who had stepped in as the signal-caller for the defense and was playing well – he has an interception and a sack – was carted off the field in the fourth quarter with a non-contact knee injury. He’ll have an MRI on Monday, but the injury did not look promising.

What will the Giants do at that position?

As far Sunday’s stopgap, the Giants moved safety Jabrill Peppers to linebacker and had veteran Michael Thomas at safety with Antonie Bethea. The only healthy inside linebackers on the team are David Mayo and Nate Stupar, neither of whom has been with the team continuously since the start of training camp. Alec Ogletree missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, so if he can return next week it would be timely.

How did Ereck Flowers play for Washington?

Not bad, actually. A pariah at tackle during his career with the Giants, he’s moved to guard with his new team and wasn’t outstandingly awful on Sunday. He seems happy to be away from the Giants, though. “Being here for me was just toxic, on the field, off the field,” he said. “It doesn’t fit me… I just didn’t like it. It’s not for me. Everybody can’t fit everywhere.”