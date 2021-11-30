Daniel Jones finished Sunday’s game against the Eagles by taking a knee in the victory formation.

He may have to spend this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins by taking a seat on the sideline because of an injury.

The Giants quarterback suffered a strained neck early in the win over Philadelphia, a source confirmed to Newsday, and while he played the entire game with the ailment there is some concern he will not be able to practice this week. His availability for the game in Miami is in doubt. NFL Network was first to report the situation.

If Jones is unable to play, the Giants will turn to veteran backup Mike Glennon. Glennon replaced Jones in the only snaps he has missed this season when he suffered a concussion early in the Week 5 game against Dallas. Glennon completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in those three quarters of work.

Glennon took most of the reps in practice the following week but Jones cleared the protocols quickly and returned to start against the Rams in Week 6.

The Giants signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad Tuesday as a contingency backup to Glennon.

It is not clear how or when Jones injured himself, but he took a heavy hit on the second play of the game, a designed run that went for 5 yards.

He did not appear to be any discomfort or have any limited range of motion in his neck as he addressed the media after the game on Sunday. He wound up completing 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while also rushing nine times for 30 yards.

The quarterback uncertainty comes at a critical time for the Giants. They are a week removed from the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and slowly installing a new offense they hope will allow them to score more points than the 11.5 they have averaged in the last two games. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens has been calling the offensive plays but the game plans and in-game decisions have been a collaborative effort of the entire staff.

They also find themselves just one game out of the final wild card spot in the NFC. Although there are five teams currently ahead of them in the hunt for that last ticket to the postseason there is a scenario in which the Giants could lay claim to it with a victory and a handful of other results going their way this weekend.

Jones is in his third year as the starting quarterback for the Giants and has yet to play a full season. Ankle and hamstring injuries sidelined him in 2019 and 2020. He has started 13 straight games, the longest streak of his career, going back to last season.

There is still a chance Jones will be able to play Sunday and continue that streak of starts.

If not, Glennon will make his first start as a Giant.

"Mike does a great job every week of coming in, staying ready, preparing," Judge said of Glennon in October when it looked as if he would start against the Rams before Jones was cleared to play. "I have a lot of confidence in Mike."

Notes & quotes: Logan Ryan was activated off COVID/reserve on Tuesday, but at the expense of another defensive back. Second-year CB Darnay Holmes was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury suffered on his return of an interception Sunday. His designation leaves the Giants thin at cornerback with starter Adoree’ Jackson suffering a knee injury Sunday that knocked him out of the game (although he remains on the active roster). Ryan, a defensive captain, missed two games after testing positive for COVID-19.