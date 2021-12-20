Daniel Jones’ season is over.

The Giants are confident his career with them is not.

The 24-year-old quarterback was placed on injured reserve Monday, nearly a month after he sustained a sprained neck in the Nov. 28 game against the Eagles. Jones finished that win over the Eagles without missing a snap but has missed the three games since while waiting to be cleared for contact. Now he will miss the remaining three games on the schedule.

"Over the last few weeks there have been a lot of discussion and conversation between the organization and the medical team concerning Daniel Jones and his return to play," Giants head coach Joe Judge said on Monday. "Over the last 24 hours there has been a lot more conversation. Based on the information from the medical team, their belief in a timetable for Daniel’s full recovery, and their belief that with rest and treatment he will return to full health, we deemed that for the remainder of the season he should be shut down to give him time to heal."

The Giants issued a statement from senior vice president of medical services Ronnie Barnes in announcing the decision. Barnes and the Giants have been in regular consultation with Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles since Jones’ injury.

"At this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact," Barnes said. "We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery."

Judge echoed that optimism.

"From all the information we have been given from the doctors involved and the medical team there is no, at this moment, concern for a long-term injury," he said, "that this is more a precautionary measure to make sure something isn’t agitated or aggravated before it is healed and it doesn’t turn into something chronic or long-term."

Surgery, Judge said, has not been discussed

Jones finishes his third NFL season having completed a career-high 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also ran for 298 yards and two touchdowns on 62 carries.

Judge said he saw enough growth from Jones in his 11 games this season to want to continue the Giants’ rebuild with him as the quarterback, but the team will have to make a decision this offseason on a fifth-year option in his rookie contract and it would certainly be reckless for them to begin 2022 without a backup plan in place in case Jones is unable to recover or suffers another injury to his neck.

Judge said he asked the doctors if Jones, once healed and able to withstand contact on the field ostensibly by the fall of 2022, will have any greater risk of the neck injury recurring.

"We had that conversation at length [Monday morning]," Judge said. "I asked repeatedly to make sure and from what I was told it will not be an issue going forward. If we give this time now to heal fully this will not be something we have to worry about in the future at all."

As for the present, there are emotional and practical concerns to wade through for the remaining three games on the schedule. The Jones news, while hardly a surprise given his absence from the field for the past three weeks, cast a pall over the players and coaches.

"Daniel is a good friend of mine and when you hear something like that you check in on him and make sure he’s good," safety Julian Love said. "Obviously you hate to see it, but he’s a tough guy."

Said tackle Andrew Thomas: "It sucks not being able to finish out the season with him, but you definitely want him to take his health seriously and make sure he is 100% before he steps back on the field."

Judge did not announce who will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Eagles. Veteran Mike Glennon has started the past three games and played unproductively while Jake Fromm made his NFL debut in Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and seemed to inject a spark in the offense despite his lack of mastery over the playbook. Fromm was signed by the team on Nov. 30, the day after Jones first underwent tests on his neck injury.

"We’re going to look at Mike and Jake throughout this week, we’ll watch Jake practice, and we’ll make the decision going into the game," Judge said. "In terms of his performance, [Fromm] was able to move the offense and gave them a spark… He did enough to be in consideration. Obviously there is a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end when a team is in two-minute prevent mode. That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just a reality and a truth."

There was a lot of reality and truth flying around the Giants’ quarterback room on Monday.

Jones’ were the most dire and disappointing.