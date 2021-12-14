As much patience as the Giants are showing toward Daniel Jones, they may be running out of it with Mike Glennon.

There was hope new images taken on Jones’ neck early this week would reveal a level of healing sufficient to allow him to return to full-contact situations. Instead, a source told Newsday, the diagnosis was "more of the same."

The prognosis remains static as well.

Jones is expected to miss a third straight game when the Giants face the Cowboys on Sunday. He’ll have another examination and MRI later this week, as has become his routine, with a slim chance that he’ll be cleared for contact by then. For now, though, the Giants are proceeding as if they will be without him, as has become their routine.

The Athletic first reported the results of the Monday examination in New York.

The Giants are being very cautious with Jones’ injury because of the delicate nature of the afflicted area. He suffered the injury early in the game against the Eagles on Nov. 28 and finished the game — the last Giants victory — but complained of symptoms afterward. Since then he has hardly had any physical symptoms of the structural damage that was done and is able to run and throw and turn his head without pain or restriction. The Giants still see it as a short-term injury at this point, as long as it is not exacerbated by another hit that could cause more long-term impact.

"When it comes to necks, backs, things of that nature, we’re not going to take any risks with our players," coach Joe Judge said last week.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is not much they can do with "more of the same" from Jones’ neck images. Tolerating more of the same from the play of quarterbacks in his stead, though, is something they can change.

The Giants are planning to start Glennon on Sunday, but after two uninspiring games in which he was a combined 40-for-80 passing for 378 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in losses to the Dolphins and Chargers, he’ll likely need to improve his accuracy and production to finish the game.

If Jake Fromm continues to progress in his understanding of the playbook and Glennon’s play does not improve, the Giants may turn to the former Georgia star to see if he can provide a spark to their moribund offense.

They considered pulling Glennon when the score became lopsided on Sunday against the Chargers, thus allowing Fromm to make his NFL debut, but his lack of expertise with the playbook after less than two full weeks with the Giants prevented that.

This week the Giants will be more inclined to play Fromm if Glennon’s struggles continue.