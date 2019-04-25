Dave Gettleman has described his plan for the Giants as trying to win now while also building for the future.

Thursday night’s first pick in the NFL draft was dedicated to the latter.

With the sixth overall pick the team selected Daniel Jones from Duke, a player who has long been compared to Eli Manning and now will serve as his heir in the franchise. Jones played under head coach David Cutcliffe at Duke, the same coach who helped shape Peyton Manning as a coordinator at Tennessee and Eli Manning as head coach at Ole Miss.

The Giants know that Eli Manning will not play forever – he is 38 and in the final year of his contract -- but they have virtually assured they will have an Eli Manning-type quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Not that Jones wants that label as a Manning clone.

“I’m going to try to be myself,” he said on Thursday after the selection was made, “and not be Eli or anything but myself.”

The pick signals the start of the “Kansas City model” that the Giants brass has been touting all offseason, a situation where the team drafts a young quarterback and has him learn at the feet of Manning for a period of time. That’s what the Chiefs did two years ago when they selected Patrick Mahomes. A year later Mahomes was the league’s MVP.

“That’d be awesome,” Jones said on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of being drafted by the Giants. “I’d be extremely excited about that. The opportunity to learn from a guy like Eli, to watch him the way he carries himself day-in and day-out would be a tremendous learning opportunity for a young guy and that’d be an awesome situation.”

Whether Jones blossoms as quickly remains to be seen, but after having the same starting quarterback for going on 16 seasons, they think they have selected one who can play the position for the next decade or more.

If they did not, they would not have chosen Jones so high in the draft.

“If we have a QB rated in the first round,” Gettleman said last week, “we love him.”

The pick also puts pressure on Eli Manning to start the 2019 season playing well. With Jones sitting in the wings behind him, any early stumbles in Manning’s performance will intensify the calls for a change at the position.

The Giants had a chance to select pass-rushing LB Josh Allen with the sixth overall pick, which would have filled a need for a defensive playmaker on a team that had just 30 sacks last season (31st in the NFL). He fell to them after the Raiders surprised the league by taking Clelin Ferrell with the third overall selection. Instead the Giants decided to go with Jones.

They also were involved in talks with the Cardinals to trade for Josh Rosen after Arizona picked Kyler Murray with the first overall pick. Those conversations became moot with the Jones pick.

Jones has a long-standing relationship with Eli Manning, having not only attended the Manning Passing Academy twice, but having been on the Duke campus when the Giants quarterback held his annual spring workouts there with his receivers. Jones also has said that during his college career Cutcliffe would show him clips of both Manning brothers.

Jones’ stats were not as impressive as some of the other quarterbacks in the draft class, but many scouts granted him allowances in that regard based on the talent he had around him. Jones is expected to be one of the few quarterbacks drafted in the first round who does not have any other teammate selected in the same draft. In three years as a starter at Duke he threw 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions, completing almost 60 percent of his passes (.599) for 8,201 yards.

The Giants also needed to know that any quarterback they selected could stand up as the future face of the franchise. Jones clearly passed that test in his pre-draft meetings with the Giants (he did not work out for them, but met with them leading up to last night’s first round).

“I think for one I’m very confident in myself,” Jones said. “That’s key in a situation like that where you’re gonna be analyzed. I’m confident that way. Emotionally, I’m consistent. Hopefully I never get too high and too low and control some of that stuff. That’s also big in a situation like that.”

The Giants also had the 17th overall pick in the first round later on Thursday night.