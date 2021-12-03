The Giants' incredibly slender playoff hopes are for now riding on the arm of a quarterback who hasn’t won a game as a starter since Sept. 24, 2017.

The Giants (4-7) will start Mike Glennon in place of Daniel Jones Sunday in Miami against the streaking Dolphins, coach Joe Judge announced Friday before practice. Jones, who suffered what the team is referring to as a "strained neck" in last week’s win over Philadelphia, was ruled out after he was not cleared for contact for Friday’s practice

"We’re going to go ahead and hold him out of this game," Judge said of Jones. "At this point we don’t feel 100% comfortable with him until the medical team clears him fully."

Though the Giants would not mathematically be eliminated from contention for a wild-card spot with a loss, a defeat would pretty much put them on the precipice.

Blitz-happy Miami has won four straight, and expecting the less-than-mobile Glennon to end that streak is a pretty tall order. Glennon, who has never started a game for the Giants, went 0-5 as a starter for the Jaguars in 2020. His most recent win as a starting quarterback came during the 2017 season with the Bears.

Though Jones has been practicing with the team all week on a limited basis, Glennon said he has been preparing to be the starter.

"I didn’t know for sure, but I thought there was a good chance of it, so I took the reps this week and feel ready to go," Glennon said. "Excited to get down there, play in a game and hopefully help our team win down there."

Glennon’s backup with be Jake Fromm, whom the Giants signed off the Bills' practice squad on Tuesday. A fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2020, Fromm never has suited up for an NFL game.

"Honestly, it’s going to be a dream come true," he said. I’m super excited about it. I’ll be ready to go, and it’ll be fun."

The Giants still are trying to figure out if they have their quarterback of the future in Jones, now in his third year. These final games were supposed to give them more of an indication after they fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett Nov. 23 and have gotten some of their top playmakers healthier.

Judge said there had been no "final decision" about whether Jones’ injury is season-ending.

Jones is expected to be re-examined on Monday. He will make the trip with the Giants to Miami and then to Arizona, where the team will practice next week in preparation for the next Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Said Judge: "Obviously, at this point we’re pushing to get him on the field as soon as he’s healthy and ready to go."

Notes & quotes: The Giants placed tight end Kaden Smith and linebacker Trent Harris on injured reserve.